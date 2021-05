War over free speech on campus Rita Braver reports on the war on words at college campuses, where protests of deliberately provocative figures, like white supremacists, have extended to lecturers reporting on academic research; and on the backlash over requirements to provide "safe spaces" and "trigger warnings" to protect students. University of Chicago president Robert Zimmer, who has advocated against such measures, says, "Discomfort is an intrinsic part of an education."