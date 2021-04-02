Live

War Against ISIS; US Cuba Relations

Pamela Falk, CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, joins UTTM to discuss Pres. Obama giving 200 million dollars to Iraq in humanitarian aid and the President removing Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
