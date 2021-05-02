WaPo reporter Greg Miller on Putin election interference report
According to a Washington Post investigation, in August the CIA gave then-President Obama a report that "detailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's direct involvement in a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race." The article's co-author, Greg Miller, joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss why Obama administration officials did not respond to the report and their regrets on the handling of the information.