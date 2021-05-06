Walter Isaacson on the "accessible genius" of Leonardo da Vinci Renaissance artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci is one of history's most creative geniuses and is behind two of the world's most famous paintings: "The Last Supper" and "Mona Lisa." Bestselling author Walter Isaacson has written biographies of people with great minds, like Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and Steve Jobs. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new biography about da Vinci, how his genius lies in his ability to connect art and science and what he has in common with Steve Jobs.