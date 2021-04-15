Wallet-friendly renovation projects for your home Spring is a peak time for home buying, and for sellers, it's all about making your house stand out. A recent survey from the National Association of Realtors shows that upgrades to the kitchen, bathroom and new wood flooring appeal to potential buyers. But even less costly and time-consuming projects like insulation upgrades or a new garage door can pay off. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to share some inexpensive home renovation projects and how you can finance them.