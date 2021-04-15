Live

Watch CBSN Live

Wallet-friendly renovation projects for your home

Spring is a peak time for home buying, and for sellers, it's all about making your house stand out. A recent survey from the National Association of Realtors shows that upgrades to the kitchen, bathroom and new wood flooring appeal to potential buyers. But even less costly and time-consuming projects like insulation upgrades or a new garage door can pay off. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to share some inexpensive home renovation projects and how you can finance them.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.