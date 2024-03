Wall Street Journal marks 1 year since Evan Gershkovich's detention in Russia Friday marks one year since Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia. The newspaper published a blank section on the cover of the Friday's paper with a headline that reads, "His story should be here," in support of Gershkovich. Paul Beckett, the assistant editor at The Wall Street Journal, joined CBS News to discuss Gershkovich's detention and the latest on the efforts to release him.