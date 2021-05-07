Live

Walgreens to stock Narcan for opioid overdoses

Walgreens announced it will begin stocking Narcan, a nasal spray that helps prevent people from dying of opioid overdoses. It will be available in all stores, and can be bought without a prescription in 45 states that allow it.
