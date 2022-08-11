Walgreens had role in San Francisco opioid crisis, judge rules: CBS News Flash August 11, 2022 A federal judge has ruled that Walgreens contributed to San Francisco's opioid crisis and can be held responsible. There’s no word yet on how much the chain will have to pay. Thousands have been evacuated from their homes in southwestern France due to a massive wildfire amid a European heatwave. And comedian Steve Martin tells The Hollywood Reporter his current Hulu series may be the last TV or film work he does.