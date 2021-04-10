Live

Walgreens buying Rite Aid for $9.4 billion

Walgreens says it’s buying rival Rite Aid, uniting two of the country’s top three drug store chains by revenue. Bill Cohan, contributing editor for Bloomberg TV and Vanity Fair, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the blockbuster merger.
