Wagner uprising "has accelerated" Putin's undoing, retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel says In his first address to the nation since this weekend's short-lived armed rebellion led by the Wagner Group, Russian President Vladimir Putin said steps were immediately taken to "neutralize the threat" and "avoid a lot of bloodshed." Putin labeled the organizers of the rebellion as traitors to their country and people. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman joined CBS News to talk about the situation.