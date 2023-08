Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin presumed dead in plane crash in Russia Speculation is running rampant in Russia after Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a short-lived mutinity in Russia in June, appears to have been killed in a plane crash. Russian officials say he was aboard a private jet that crashed outside of Moscow. Many Kremlin watchers believe the plane was shot down, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible.