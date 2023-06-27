Watch CBS News

Wagner head arrives in Belarus, Lukashenko says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that exiled Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in the country. Russia has agreed to drop charges against Prigozhin stemming from his short-lived revolt. Ian Lee reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.