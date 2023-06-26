Wagner Group uprising ends with group leader leaving for Belarus, halting march on Moscow Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group who led a brief uprising against the Russian military leadership, agreed to end hostilities and head to Belarus. In return, he will not face prosecution. Wagner troops have played a crucial role in Russia's war in Ukraine, capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut, an area where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place. This rebellion is being seen as the strongest challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule, and despite being swiftly defused, questions remain within Russia about his authority and the country's war in Ukraine. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has our report.