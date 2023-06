Wagner Group chief agrees to truce, halts march toward Moscow Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the mercenary Wagner Group, on Saturday agreed to truce with the Kremlin brokered by Belarus after his forces had seized control of regional Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and had began marching towards Moscow. Prigozhin threatened Russia's military leadership after expressing frustration with the war in Ukraine. Ian Lee has the latest.