Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin among 10 killed in Russian plane crash Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, was one of 10 people who died when a private plane crashed Wednesday north of Moscow. In June, Prigozhin led a brief revolt in which his Wagner soldiers marched on Moscow after he heavily criticized Russian defense officials over their handling of the invasion of Ukraine. Debora Patta reports.