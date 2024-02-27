Wade's ex-lawyer says he was speculating when he told attorney about Fani Willis relationship Terrence Bradley, the former law partner and divorce lawyer for Nathan Wade, testified he was speculating when he told a defense attorney for one of Donald Trump's co-defendants about an alleged relationship between Wade and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The defense attorneys in the Trump case allege that Willis engaged in an improper relationship with Wade, whom she hired to work on the racketeering case against Trump, and financially benefited from it.