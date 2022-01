W. Kamau Bell on directing new docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby" W. Kamau Bell, director and executive producer of "We Need to Talk About Cosby" joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new docuseries, which explores Bill Cosby's descent from "America's Dad" to alleged sexual predator. Bell discusses Cosby's cultural significance and whether or not he can separate the art from the artist.