Live

Watch CBSN Live

W.H. presses Congress ahead of 100 day milestone

The Trump administration is easing up on its demand that a bill to fund the federal government include money for a border wall. Ed O'Keefe of The Washington Post and Kevin Cirilli of Bloomberg join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.