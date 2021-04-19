Live

Watch CBSN Live

VP sweepstakes in high gear for both candidates

The Republican and Democratic national conventions are mere weeks away, and one of the big questions is who will be the VP picks for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Major Garrett has more on the search for running mates.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.