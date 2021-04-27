Live

Watch CBSN Live

VP Pence swears in new Secretary of State

Following his Senate approval, Rex Tillerson became the United States' 69th Secretary of State. Watch the new Secretary of State accept his new role in the Trump administration and give his first comments on the job.
