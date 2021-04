VP nominee Kaine on civil rights work, Trump campaign's Putin praise On Monday "CBS This Morning" will broadcast live from the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Democratic vice presidential candidate and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who offered the first formal apology for Richmond's role in the slave trade as mayor, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his experiences as a civil rights lawyer who earned a reputation as a bridge builder.