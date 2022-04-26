VP tests positive for COVID-19; White House seeks to expand access to antiviral pills Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Tuesday. Meanwhile, the White House is taking steps to make Paxlovid antiviral pills available to more Americans. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi has the latest. Then Dr. Julie Morita, the executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and member of the CDC advisory committee, joins CBS News' Ben Tracy to discuss the latest on the pandemic.