Live

Watch CBSN Live

VP Biden opens up about potential bid

During an interview on the third episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Vice President Joe Biden spoke candidly about a potential run for "a promotion". CBSN's Contessa Brewer covered his visit.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.