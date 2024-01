Voting underway in New Hampshire primary Voting is underway in the New Hampshire primary, with the small town of Dixville Notch starting things off just after midnight. All six voters in the small town voted for Nikki Haley, but the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. will need a lot more to beat former President Donald Trump. Tony Dokoupil has more from Manchester, New Hampshire, and Caitlin Huey-Burns reports on the race between Haley and Trump.