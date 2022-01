Voting rights legislation fails to advance in the Senate Senate Democrats suffered a major setback Wednesday night after voting rights legislation failed to advance in the chamber. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on what's next in the fight to pass voting reforms. Then, Antjuan Seawright, a CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist, and Matt Keelen, a principal at the Vogel Group, join CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.