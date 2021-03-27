Live

Watch CBSN Live

Volunteer medic heads to Ebola hot zone

A firefighting smoke jumper and paramedic who's volunteered in a host of dangerous countries, Davis Perkins of San Rafael, Calif., is now packing for a six-week trip to Liberia to help Ebola patients. Mike Sugerman of KPIX has his story.
