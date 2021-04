VW emissions scandal involved top execs, lawsuits claim In a new fallout in the Volkswagen emissions scandal, lawsuits filed by three states claim top executives were involved with creating so-called "defeat devices." Software helped hundreds of thousands of so-called "clean diesel" cars pass tests in the U.S. The suits come weeks after an estimated $15 billion record settlement package with owners and regulators in the U.S. Kris Van Cleave reports.