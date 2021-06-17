Expert discusses influence of Putin's KGB background on his leadership style Before launching his political career, and eventually becoming Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin was an intelligence officer for the KGB. Alexandra Vacroux, executive director of Harvard University's Davis Center for Russia and Eurasian Studies, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and President Biden, and how the Russian leader's background appears to influence his leadership style.