Vladimir Putin and the suspicious death of Yevgeny Prigozhin On Wednesday a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group leader who staged a failed mutiny against the Kremlin earlier this year, fell from the sky, killing everyone on board. No one doubts that Vladimir Putin was behind the crash. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with former CIA director Leon Panetta about the Russian president who uses violent deaths and dubious suicides to maintain his grip on power.