Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows texted about efforts to overturn 2020 election Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly pressed Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a series of text messages in the critical weeks following the vote, according to copies of the messages obtained by CBS News and The Washington Post. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the breaking news.