Virginia chooses a new governor in less than two weeks Election day is fast approaching and it looks like it will be an uphill battle for both sides to win the Virginia governor's seat. Voters will choose between former governor Terry McAuliffe and businessman Glenn Youngkin. A recent CBS News poll shows the candidates running neck and neck. CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports and Virginia Public Radio reporter Michael Pope joins CBSN to discuss this closely watched race.