Viral TikTok physics professor Tatiana Erukhimova on the magic of science Texas A&M physics professor and TikTok star Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova joins "CBS Mornings" in the studio to talk all things back-to-school. She explains why it's important for teachers to understand what students find most compelling. In the process, the seasoned physicist ropes the anchors into participating in a live science demonstration.