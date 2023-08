Violin virtuoso Augustin Hadelich A child prodigy who survived a crippling fire at a young age, violinist Augustin Hadelich is a superstar soloist with the globetrotting itinerary and critical acclaim to prove it. Hadelich talks with CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook about his affection for his instrument, and his long road to becoming, at age 39, one of classical music's most accomplished performers.