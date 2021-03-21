Live

Watch CBSN Live

Violent weather targets nation's midsection

Severe storms are stretching from central Nebraska into Iowa, and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a high-risk of severe weather for the system. Meteorologist Megan Glaros of CBS Chicago station WBBM has the forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.