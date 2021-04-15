Live

Watch CBSN Live

Violent storm drops egg-sized hail in Texas

Hail ranging in size from an egg to a tennis ball destroyed just about everything in it fell on Thursday morning in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. And in Arlington, the violent storm paralyzed the morning commute. Vinita Nair reports.
