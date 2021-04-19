Violent coup defeated in Turkey At least 161 people are dead and more than 2,800 military members are under arrest after a failed coup in Turkey Friday. As the nexus between the Middle East and Europe, Turkey is important for U.S. interests. But relations between the two nations have deteriorated in recent years, as the U.S. complained that Turkey - which hosts the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS -- was not doing enough to fight the Islamic state. President Obama is urging all parties in Turkey to support the democratically elected government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Holly Williams reports from Taksim Square in central Istanbul, the site of Friday night's violent clashes.