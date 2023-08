Violence in Libya's capital kills at least 55, injures more than 100 At least 55 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured following violence in Libya's capital this week. Fighting broke out between two militias on Monday in Tripoli. Alden Young, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute and an associate professor of African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, joined CBS News to discuss the unrest.