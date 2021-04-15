Live

Watch CBSN Live

Violence breaks out at Univ. of Illinois as Donald Trump cancels rally

Anger surrounding Donald Trump's presidential campaign reached a boiling point Friday night in Chicago. The Republican front-runner canceled a campaign rally over security concerns when thousands of protesters gathered outside an arena at the University of Illinois, then flooded the venue where he was scheduled to speak. Trump's campaign events have turned increasingly hostile, with sometimes-violent confrontations between his supporters and demonstrators. Dean Reynolds reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.