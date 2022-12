"Merchant of Death" Viktor Bout released from prison in exchange for Brittney Griner The U.S. agreed to release Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," in exchange for Moscow freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner. Thomas​ Firestone, former resident legal adviser for the U.S. Embassy In Moscow, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero with more.