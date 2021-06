Viewing the U.S. through the eyes of an immigrant Moving to another country can bring a slew of emotion, fom excitement to loneliness to chaos, but it's something most native-born Americans never experience. In her latest book, "A Beginner's Guide to America," Iranian-born poet, journalist and writer Roya Hakakian attempts to bridge that gap. Hakakian joined CBSN to discuss the book and her experiences.