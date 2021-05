View from above: Hurricane Irma puts Miami coastline in peril Hurricane Irma's storm surges are a big concern. FEMA estimates about 2.5 million Florida homes are in flood hazard zones. Many of those homes are in the densely-populated Miami-Dade and Broward Counties where more than 4.5 million people live. Jeff Glor gets a bird's-eye view of the Miami coastline under threat.