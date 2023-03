Vietnam War veteran reflects on war 50 years after last U.S. troops left Vietnam Wednesday marks 50 years since the last remaining U.S. troops left Vietnam after years of conflict. Vietnam veteran Bill "Doc" McClung, who served as a U.S. Army medic, joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to reflect on his time spent in Vietnam, the U.S.' use of chemical agents in combat and his work with the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial and Museum.