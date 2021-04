Videos of police shootings show power and peril of live streams Facebook Live is one of the go-to places for anyone to stream video. Witnesses to the Philando Castile shooting in Falcon Heights, Minn., and the attack on police in Dallas streamed live video from their smartphones, exposing the violence to millions online. CBS News contributor and NewYorker.com editor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how technology is changing the way we view news.