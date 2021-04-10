Video shows passenger attacking Uber driver

Live

An assault on Uber driver Edward Caban was caught on camera in Southern California after the driver asked an allegedly drunk passenger to get out of his car Friday night. The rider then went on a rampage. Mireya Villarreal reports.
