Video shows moments after Alabama fugitive Casey White's apprehension Dashcam video shows the moments after murder suspect and fugitive Casey White was apprehended in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday following a police chase that ended in a crash. In the video, White is heard referring to corrections official Vicky White, who authorities say helped him escape from an Alabama jail, as his "wife." She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a coroner said.