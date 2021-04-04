Live

Video of police shooting terror suspect released

Surveillance footage showing the fatal encounter between terror suspect Usaamah Rahim and Boston police and FBI agents has been made public. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Elaine Quijano have the latest on the investation.
