Video game creator Cliff Bleszinski on his confessional book "Control Freak" A new book by one of video gaming's most successful designers is offering a behind-the-scenes account of the industry's rise – and of his own arrested development. Correspondent Brook Silva-Braga talks with Cliff Bleszinski, who started making video games when he was 11, about his confessional memoir, "Control Freak: My Epic Adventure Making Video Games."