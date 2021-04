Video catches spring break rape on Florida beach; no one helps Warning: Images from video above may be disturbing. Sheriff's deputies in Panama City Beach, Florida, are searching for two men accused in a gang rape on a crowded beach. Two other suspects have already been charged. A group assaulted an apparently unconscious woman in the middle of the day during spring break last month, but no one intervened. It was caught on cell phone video. Anna Werner reports on the new details.