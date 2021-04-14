Victim's family speaks out on Ethan Couch's DUI case A Texas judge ruled that Ethan Couch will face justice as an adult after he turns 19 in April. Friday’s ruling means Couch could face jail time for his drunk-driving crash that killed four people. Couch is also accused of violating probation by fleeing with his mother to Mexico last December. The case grabbed national headlines after Couch avoided jail time with his "affluenza" defense, arguing that his coddled upbringing left him without a sense of right and wrong. But his victims are still dealing with the consequences. David Begnaud reports.