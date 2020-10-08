Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in first and only vice presidential debate Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two sparred over a number of issues including the coronavirus pandemic, health care, the vacancy in the Supreme Court, and climate change. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey Burns, CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined Elaine Quijano for a special edition of "Red and Blue" to break down the debate.